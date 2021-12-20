Anonymous Private Foundation Commits $100,000 Matching Grant to NH Food Bank

Manchester, NH – An anonymous private foundation is once again challenging the New Hampshire Food Bank and its supporters to raise $100,000 by the end of the year. The Foundation will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000 for a potential $200,000 in funding, which would equate to roughly 400,000 meals for the hungry. The Foundation made the matching grant through the WMUR Spirit of Giving Food Drive. Donations can be made at www.nhfoodbank.org.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused considerable hardship throughout New Hampshire, and those who are food insecure need our help now more than ever,” said Eileen Liponis, Executive Director, New Hampshire Food Bank. “We are extremely grateful for this generous matching donation, as our supporters now have the opportunity to double the value of their donation, ultimately maximizing our fundraising efforts this holiday season and allowing us to provide those in need with nutritious meals.”

Over the past seven years, this annual anonymous donation, combined with public support, has raised more than $4 million, providing roughly eight million meals for those in need.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant challenges at the local and national level, resulting in significant increases in food insecurity, which refers to people who are unsure when or where their next meal will come from. The New Hampshire Food Bank estimates one in nine people in New Hampshire are facing food insecurity, including 12% of children.

In 2020, the New Hampshire Food Bank distributed more than 17 million pounds of non-perishable food, the equivalent of roughly 14,913,220 meals, to more than 400 nonprofit food agencies in all corners of New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Food Bank expects to continue increasing food distribution to meet the need.

For more information and to donate, visit www.nhfoodbank.org.