Anonymous private donor makes $100K matching grant commitment to NH Food Bank

MANCHESTER, N.H. – An anonymous private foundation is once again challenging the New Hampshire Food Bank and its supporters to raise $100,000 by the end of the year. The Foundation will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000 for a potential $200,000 in funding, the equivalent of about 312,500 meals for those in need. The Foundation made the matching grant through the WMUR Spirit of Giving Food Drive. Donations can be made at www.nhfoodbank.org/get-involved/donate.

“Food insecurity numbers are continuing to rise in New Hampshire and we must continue to meet the needs of residents experiencing hunger,” said Eileen Liponis, Executive Director, New Hampshire Food Bank. “The holidays can be a challenging time for those in need and this generous matching donation enables our supporters to double the value of their donation, allowing us to stretch each dollar to reach individuals and families in need of assistance.”

For the past nine years, this annual anonymous donation, combined with public support, has raised more than $6 million, providing roughly 9 million meals for those in need.

The New Hampshire Food Bank distributes nutritious food and resources to New Hampshire residents in need. In 2022, as the state’s only Food Bank, the New Hampshire Food Bank procured and provided more than 16 million pounds of non-perishable food items, fresh produce, and meats to more than 400 nonprofit food agencies in all corners of New Hampshire.