Anonymous $1 million donation made to Nashua Performing Arts Center

NASHUA, NH – Nashua Community Arts announced Monday evening that it has received a pledge for a $1 million donation for the new Nashua Performing Arts Center according to board President Rich Lannan.

Lannan said that Phillip Scontsas, a member of the NCA fundraising team and owner of Scontsas Fine Jewelry on Main Street, was in conversation with the anonymous donor and secured the pledge on Friday.

“The donor and family are local, love Nashua, are very civic-minded and are huge lovers of performing arts. They travel to various cities to see performances and are super excited and thrilled that they will have the opportunity to enjoy performances right here in Nashua, at a brand new, state-of-the-art facility,” Scontsas said.

The announcement was made at a beam signing event held by Nashua Community Arts where major donors were able to sign their names on one of the final beams to be erected at the construction site, then gather at Surf restaurant for refreshment and an update on the center.

At that event Lannan also announced that the construction of the new center, which began demolition in January and is now completing steel construction, is on schedule and on budget. “We were fortunate that Harvey Construction, the general manager of the project, put purchase contracts for all materials in place at the beginning of the year, before the price inflations now being experienced,” he commented.

Currently, the projected date for completion and turning the keys over to Spectacle Management, the contracted manager of the facility, is September of next year.

To join in as a supporter of the Nashua Performing Arts center contact fundraising committee chair Marylou Blaisdell at 603-882-5535.

Nashua Community Arts is the 501c3 nonprofit associated with the Nashua Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit www.nashuacommunityarts.org.