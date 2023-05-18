Annual Walk Against Hunger Returns to Veterans Park

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Families in Transition will host the 33rd Annual Walk Against Hunger on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The walk starts in Veteran’s Park in Manchester, NH, at 12:00 p.m., and walkers will journey past four of the organization’s properties in the Manchester Downtown area. The long–standing annual event serves as a key source of support for all the programs under Families in Transition, including emergency shelter, housing, food services, and substance use treatment.

“We look forward to this event every year! Our team was first formed in 2002 in memory of my father, Bob Powers, who passed away. His coworkers from the Welfare Department developed the Team that first year in his name. He was passionate about caring for the Manchester people who needed his help. This will be our 21st year as a team,” says long–time walk participant Shannon Beaumont.



Supporters of the event include Premier Sponsor, NH Healthy Families, Legacy Sponsor, Cogswell Benevolent Trust, and Community Sponsor, Spectrum Marketing Companies.



“NH Healthy Families is proud to serve as the Premier Sponsor for the Walk Against Hunger again this year,” said NHHF Plan President and CEO Clyde White. “As the Granite State and the country continue to grapple with the rise in food prices, and hunger and food insecurity remain among the greatest challenges facing our communities, the efforts of organizations like Families in Transition become even more critical, and we are pleased to continue to work alongside them as a partner.”



Individuals and teams can register online to create their own fundraising pages and participate in the fundraising

efforts leading up to May 21, 2023, or register in the park on the day of the event. For more information, visit the

Walk Against Hunger event page at support.fitnh.org/2023Walk or contact events@fitnh.org to learn more.