Annual Tower of Toys at the Beacon Building accepting toy donations

MANCHESTER, NH – The Tower of Toys initiative is celebrating its 10th consecutive year of collecting unwrapped children’s toys, sports equipment, art supplies, cosmetics, movie certificates, and gift cards to benefit children and families in need. Donations are formed into a toy-filled tower at the Atrium of the Beacon Building at 814 Elm Street, Manchester, and are now being accepted until Thursday, December 16.

A cocktail party and open house to view the tower will be held that evening between 5 pm and 10 pm, and refreshments will be served. Please RSVP to Brittney at the Red Arrow Corporate office at 877-973-4637 or email info@redarrowdiner.com.

Toy distribution will take place Saturday and Sunday, December 18 and 19, from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. Santa will visit Saturday during both distribution sessions.

Last year, the Tower of Toys collected a total of 2,500 presents, $1,400 in gift cards, and $15,600 in monetary donations – used to purchase additional gifts – for the record-breaking 1,500 children served.

Individuals and businesses are welcome to help local families celebrate the joy of the holidays by providing unwrapped presents and donations in one of the following ways:

Deliver donations to the Red Arrow Diner Corporate Headquarters located at the Beacon Building at 814 Elm Street in Manchester. If sidewalk drop-off is preferred, donors can contact Amanda Wihby at (603) 935-8121 or amanda@redarrowdiner.com to make arrangements.

Order gifts conveniently online and ship directly to 814 Elm Street, Suite 102, Manchester, 03101.

Online monetary donations are welcome to help sponsors purchase gifts to ensure there are gifts available for all age groups. These donations can also be used toward tax deductions. Please visit www.facebook.com/toweroftoysnh/ or www.redarrowdiner.com for a PayPal link as well as an online QR code.

“Due to ongoing supply chain issues, we are eager to start collecting toys and money to make gift purchases now,” explains Amanda Wihby, chief operations officer of the Red Arrow Diners. “For ten years, the Tower of Toys has been putting wonder and magic into the holiday season for all families, and on behalf of the sponsors, I thank everyone in advance for their thoughtfulness and generosity to this special community initiative.”

Tower of Toys is sponsored by the Red Arrow Diner, Angels Sewing and Quilting, the Beacon Building, Colliers, Cross Insurance, Dick Pratte Cabinetry, Downdog Flow Yoga & Pilates, Flexecution, Inc., JDS Flooring, Just Flow Events & Marketing, Melanson, and NHCIBOR Cares.

Families seeking assistance from the Tower of Toys initiative should send a private message requesting toys for their children at www.facebook.com/toweroftoysnh/. A representative will provide additional information and make confidential delivery arrangements.