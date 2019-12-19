Annual ‘Religious Response to Hunger’ delivers 900 bags for FIT/New Horizons food pantry

MANCHESTER, NH — Temple Adath Yeshurun of Manchester organized its annual Religious Response to Hunger. This year’s food drive collected over 900 bags of food for the Families in Transition-New Horizons food pantry.

The event was a success because of all of the following religious organizations: Brookside Congregational Church, First Congregational Church, First Presbyterian Church, Holy Trinity Cathedral, Longmeadow Congregational Church of Auburn, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Temple Adath Yeshurun and Temple Israel.

Special thanks, as well, to The Fruit Center, Manchester Police Department, Merchants Fleet Management and Whole Foods Market.

Families in Transition – New Horizons is one of New Hampshire’s largest homeless services organizations in New Hampshire. They provide food, shelter, and a range of services to people who are homeless or in need in order for them to create their own success. For more information about Families in Transition – New Horizons visit www.fitnh.org or www.newhorizonsnh.org or call 603-641-9441.