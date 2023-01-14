Annual MLK Day observance set for Jan. 16 at Memorial High School

Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a crowd from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial where he delivered his famous, “I Have a Dream,” speech during the Aug. 28, 1963, march on Washington, D.C.

MANCHESTER, NH – The MLK Coalition will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual celebration on Monday, January 16, from 1-4  p.m. at Manchester Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way.

Everyone is invited to join.
This year’s event will feature live music (starting at noon), brief addresses from community leaders receiving awards, and panel discussions of local students and policymakers.
The event brings together faith, political, and national service communities, uniting around shared values. In addition, the MLK Celebration Choir will sing Bob Marley’s One Love.

This year’s theme is “Communication Across Difference: Toward Beloved Community”

To quote Dr. King, “People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.”

