Annual Holiday Parade and Santa Shuffle set for Dec. 3

MANCHESTER, NH –The City of Manchester will host its annual holiday parade on Saturday December 3, 2022.

Organizations interested in participating in the 2022 Holiday Parade can register here.

“I am looking forward to joining all of our participants at this year’s Holiday Parade,” said Alderman Bill Barry. “I want to thank our great city for coordinating this event and I am hoping that it will be even more successful than last year. This will give Manchester’s families a chance to get out and enjoy a day of joy.”

“The Holiday Parade is an opportunity for Manchester to attract visitors from outside the area who might consider moving here or starting a business in our great City,” said Jodie Nazaka, Director of the Manchester Economic Development Office. “We look forward to kicking off the holiday season with a boost of economic energy in our downtown.”

The Holiday Parade will begin at 4 p.m. immediately following the BASC Santa Claus Shuffle, presented by Millennium Running.

For more information on the BASC Santa Claus Shuffle or to register, click here.