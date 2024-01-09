March 10: Come out for the 2024 Battle of the Badges Hockey Championship

LEBANON, NH – Dartmouth Health Children’s and Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD) announces the rosters for this year’s Battle of the Badges Hockey Championship, presented by the Elliot Perry Foundation. The 16th annual game, featuring police officers, detectives, marshals, state troopers, sheriffs, department of corrections officers, firefighters, dispatch workers, EMTs, and more, will take place at Manchester’s SNHU Arena on Sunday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m.

The Elliot Perry Foundation returns as the presenting sponsor; “Just like Dartmouth Health Children’s, the Battle of the Badges hockey game has been an important part of my life,” said Elliot Perry, founder of the Elliot Perry Foundation. “As I have grown, so has my commitment to Dartmouth Health Children’s and the game. I am honored and excited to have The Elliot Perry Foundation as the presenting sponsor again this year. I’m thankful to my Board of Directors and community for the continued support.”

The Team Police squad will be led by Co-Head Coaches Wayne Sheehan (Kensington, retired) and Dan Doherty (Manchester, retired). They will be assisted by Billy McBournie (Hillsborough County Department of Corrections, retired) and Kyle Daly (Manchester). Team Police’s roster includes 25 players representing more than 15 departments throughout New Hampshire.

Making their coaching debut, Team Fire will be led by Co-Head Coaches Tom Nault (Concord) and Chris Couturier (Dover). Before stepping up as Co-Head Coach, Tom Nault was a founding player of Team Fire. Co-Head Coach Chris Couturier will be celebrating his 15th year as a leader and player of Team Fire. Team Fire’s roster includes 23 players representing more than 15 departments throughout New Hampshire and Maine.

To purchase tickets, visit CHaDHockey.org. Proceeds from the Battle of the Badges Hockey Championship provide children with critical services such as support when they are in pediatric intensive care and management of chronic illnesses, as well as patient and family support services.