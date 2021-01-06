Angry mob storms U.S. Capitol Building Jan. 6, 2021

The @NHHouseofReps has suspended its rules to pass a resolution to condemn the violence happening in #WashingtonDC right now. Roll call 236-35. Thank you to @rennycushing Rep Osborne for bringing this forward. Turns out we can be nimble. #DriveIn #NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/w0XR9kxOH8 — Debra Altschiller (@DebrasATeam) January 6, 2021

My staff and I evacuated our office at the direction of the Capitol Police and are safe. The world is watching what is happening here and knows who incited this. There is no place for this in our democracy, but we won’t be intimidated. Our work serving the people must continue. — Rep. Chris Pappas (@RepChrisPappas) January 6, 2021

My staff and I are safe. We are heeding the safety guidance from Capitol Police. We will not be stopped from doing our Constitutional duty. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) January 6, 2021

My staff and I are safe — we are now sheltering in place and will continue to follow law enforcement’s guidance. Thank you to the Capitol Police for working to keep us all safe. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) January 6, 2021

I am in disbelief with what is happening at the US Capitol in D.C. right now. To every staffer, elected official, member of the media, and capitol employee — please stay safe. — Mayor Joyce Craig (@MayorJoyceCraig) January 6, 2021

What is going on at the United States Capitol Building is not Democracy, it is chaos and violence. It is un-American, and must stop immediately. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) January 6, 2021

“You’re very special and we love you.” Is not something you tell murderers and terrorists. When will we have had enough of Trump killing Americans? Trump is a terrorist and a threat to America democracy and life. Lock the mother up. He has committed treason to our country — Rep. Nicole Klein Knight (@RepNicoleK) January 6, 2021

@GovChrisSununu & @nhgop 35 REPUBLICAN mbrs of the NH House just voted AGAINST allowing a resolution condemning the terrorism in DC today. They must be condemned by name, removed from any party post & comm assignment if not removal. Nothing less. #nhpolitics#NHPolitics — Ray Buckley (@ChairmanBuckley) January 6, 2021

So, the national guard is available for BLM protests, but not for this. Okay…cool. https://t.co/uBBcTIm2g4 — Sherry Frost 🆘 🏳️‍🌈🖤 (@frostnhstaterep) January 6, 2021

The @NHHouseofReps passes motion to suspend rules to introduce resolution condemning violent #DCProtests “Resolved that the NH House of Representatives condemns all violence in Washington DC” Motion passes with entire parking lot beeping.#NHPolitics — NHJournal News (@NewsNHJ) January 6, 2021

The activity seen at the United States Capitol today is wholly unacceptable and is an affront to our Republican values. We pride ourselves on being the party of law and order – to riot and storm the halls of Congress as these protesters have done is not conservative. — NHGOP (@NHGOP) January 6, 2021





We will not let the insurrectionists have the final word — we’ll be finishing what we started on the Senate floor shortly. It’s time to uphold our democratic values and certify this election. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) January 7, 2021





Today marked one of the worst events in this country's history. Our own people invaded and trashed our Capitol. No greater insult can a democracy have when its own people try to destroy what made us what we are. — Lou D'Allesandro (@LouDallesandro) January 6, 2021





Congress will not be deterred from completing our Constitutional duty to certify the election results. I’ll be on the Senate floor soon so we can finish what we started and show the American people that our nation will always prevail over any attack that threatens our democracy. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) January 7, 2021





It’s essential the confirmation of the presidential election continues tonight. If the conspiracy theorists still object, we will overcome those objections. Our democracy belongs to the people, and we won’t let it be hijacked by the rioters or undermined by the extremists. — Chris Pappas (@ChrisPappasNH) January 7, 2021