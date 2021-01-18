Andy’s Week: When does the “New Year” end?

So, the first full week of January is definitely still the “new year,” but what about the second week? I’m not sure when the “newness” wears off, but I do know that there were a few things I covered last week and that I will be covering this week that I want to share with you.

School News

Students at most of Manchester’s public schools will be returning to a hybrid of remote and in-person instruction, with the exception of student-athletes and those parents who wish to have their children remain in remote studies.

A proposed amendment to the district’s policies regarding transgender students also received support in committee.

Coming up this week, Manchester’s public schools will begin their winter sports, which had been approved after a difficult vote by the Board of School Committee back in December.

Aldermen

The Board of Aldermen appear set to take action against a needle exchange program at Veterans’ Park on Tuesday, and they’re also expected to discuss congregate housing, expanded outdoor seating on Elm Street and other items.

The signup period is now closed for a special election this March to fill the vacant Ward 6 Aldermanic seat. We’ll be looking to talk with each of the four candidates on the ballot before then.

Looking Back at COVID Planning for New Hampshire’s Private Schools

Special thanks to Lily Brooks for her assisting in helping to gather various re-opening plans for New Hampshire’s private schools from last fall, following a similar effort we took to look at COVID-19 school re-opening plans for public school districts.