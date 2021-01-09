Andy’s Week: The Capitol, the BOSC and….. groceries

The first week of 2021 is over, and I’d like to take a moment and pick up where I left off as we look back at the week that was and look forward to some things in the near future.

Events at the U.S. Capitol

Obviously, the biggest story of the week came from Washington as supporters of President Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol with the hopes of reversing the Electoral College results through violence.

New Hampshire’s Senators urged their colleagues to forego a challenge to the results that helped spur on what Senator Hassan later referred to an insurrection and even a coup attempt.

After the incident, they added their names to a joint statement against the day’s violence and also renewed their support for the removal of President Trump for his incitement that sparked the invasion, with Manchester’s member in the U.S. House of Representatives, Democrat Chris Pappas, joining in support of removing the President.

News from the Board of School Committee

The controversial study that has recommended the closure of several schools got a special hearing this week and members of the Board of School Committee expressed their concerns, with an updated draft of the study expected later this month.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Board of School Committee will be holding a full board hearing as well as several committee meetings, highlighted by an update of the district’s COVID-19 metrics, which will decide automatic transitions from remote instruction to in-person or partial in-person struction.

Beginning the Grocery Hunt

This week, I took an old column I used to write in Massachusetts and restart it with a Manchester flavor.

The column, called the Grocery Hunt, takes a look at five grocery items requested by Ink Link readers on our Facebook page and then looks at their price and availability at five grocery stores in the Manchester area (also decided by readers.)

The first week was a bit of a dry run. This week, we’ll begin keeping track of what hopefully can become a year-long tally to decide which grocery store in Manchester has the best prices and best availability of items that Manchester residents are looking for.

One more thing

Both Carol, myself and the rest of our team cannot do what we do without your support. So, if you haven’t taken a look yet, please consider becoming an Ink Link VIP member or supporting us either through an advertisement on our site or a donation.