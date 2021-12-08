Andy Crews announces sale of AutoFair to Florida company, stepping down but not away from NH

MANCHESTER, NH – AutoFair CEO/Owner Andy Crews announced yesterday that he has sold AutoFair Automotive Group to Florida-based Automotive Management Services, Inc. Automotive Management Services is owned by Terry Taylor. The asset transaction will remain as AutoFair.

“AutoFair has been around for more than 30 years and will be for 30 more years. I am pleased to say our excellent customer service and community missions will live on and our key managers are staying on to continue the AutoFair mission under the new ownership group,” Crews said.

“I came to New Hampshire nearly 16 years ago to be part of the ownership team that bought AutoFair from the foundation Dan Prior had started,” Crews said. “I am proud of what our team has built and my years at the helm of AutoFair. I look forward to being an active member of the New Hampshire business community and continue to help support the charities I am actively involved in.”

AutoFair has 550 employees and owns seven dealerships and a collision center in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. AutoFair’s seven total dealerships include the Ford, Honda, Hyundai, VW, Nissan and Subaru brands. AutoFair operates five of the seven locations in NH and two dealerships in Haverhill, MA.

AutoFair has regularly been recognized for Dealership Excellence winning many President’s Awards from various manufactures and the company has been recognized nationally for its Green Energy Operations and support of Veterans and other local causes in the communities it serves. Andy Crews also received the national TIME Dealer of the Year Award.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.