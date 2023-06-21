Anderson-Ford charged with vandalism after April incident in Puritan parking lot, says complaint ‘politically motivated’

MANCHESTER, NH – Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a long-time community advocate and aldermanic candidate following an April incident in a restaurant parking lot involving damage to someone’s car.

Emerald Anderson-Ford, 38, of Manchester, turned herself in at police headquarters after a warrant for her arrest was issued charging her with felony criminal mischief in connection with April 20, 2023 incident in the parking lot of the Puritan restaurant.

According to a police narrative, on that date a woman who was attending an event at the Puritan Conference Center discovered damage to her parked car described by police as being “keyed.” The damage was on the driver’s side door and rear quarter panel. Repairs cost $2,500.

Police were contacted and an investigation ensued which included a review of surveillance video, which is how Anderson-Ford was identified by police and charged. She was released on $2,500 personal recognizance bail and has a scheduled court date of July 21.

A statement was released by Anderson-Ford Wednesday through her attorney, Donna Brown, in which the escalation of an “accident” to a police matter is characterized as “politically motivated”:

“It’s unfortunate that a minor accident that could easily have been resolved with a phone call and an exchange of insurance has become this extreme waste of our public resources. Our city already has enough serious concerns that require the commitment and attention of our pubic safety officials and law enforcement. This is a misuse of public dollars. “As I understand it the person who accused me did so without any clear evidence but an assumption based on my person and who I am in the community. As someone who has publicly criticized public policies and practices used in our institutions it would seem that this extreme reaction to a minor accident is politically motivated in an attempt to discredit me. There is no other rational explanation as to why someone would go to these extreme and punitive measures regarding a minor accident. “It concerns me that as an outspoken Black woman who works in equity and inclusion – meaning my very role is to advocate for the disenfranchised – is the target of such an extreme use of law enforcement.”

Anderson-Ford, who serves as Chief Diversity Officer for the YWCA, on Monday kicked off her campaign for Alderman At-Large.