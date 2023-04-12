Analyzing 53,785 individual votes (and non-votes) so far this year in the NH House

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Government, Politics, State Politics 0

Ellen Read (D-Newmarket) voted against the motion to table HB 442. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

New Hampshire’s House of Representatives is well known for being the third largest legislature in English-speaking world (behind only Congress and the British Parliament), and they have been busy over the past few months, perhaps most notably with 138 roll-call votes throughout various days when the full house is in session, resulting in 53,785 individual votes made by voting devices, different colored folders and towels or just thumbs (see above.)

A full spreadsheet of those votes and what they were, tabulated directly from the NH House website, can be found here.

Anyone can find those votes on the NH House website by going to members tab and then going to voting records.

On the spreadsheet, state representatives are divided by House District rather than their town or city. A list of New Hampshire House Districts can be found here.

Red and green towels or folders (like this one) were used at times when electronic voting devices were not working properly. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

