An Ode to Elm Street

I am sitting at my favorite Thai restaurant in a single-person booth, overlooking an evening on Elm Street in Manchester, New Hampshire. There are fewer beaming headlights and motorcycles jetting, slick-straight-haired brunettes and funny-dressed millennials in taverns, and galloping children at Ben & Jerry’s than I remembered. It’s an awfully quiet Monday evening.

The last time I was here was exactly a year ago with my two best friends in late August. We ordered our usual warm noodles. A tofu chili pad thai and a chicken one and another, but without basil. I had Thai tea and she’d get water. I think someone brought a camera because there’s a Polaroid that exists somewhere. We hardly talk now. We look like different people.

I remember one of my closest friends in high school. Lisa, and I rarely talked over text. We were the kind of people to save stories for in person. We’d laugh harder this way. Sometimes we’d retell and relive the same stories over and over again at Blake’s Diner. Once my car broke down in the woods on the way to Jack’s. We didn’t know him too well and spent the rest of the night watching him and his shirtless friends play basketball. We listened to Fetty Wap and made fun of their socks. Afterward, my dad picked us up and we’d argue stupidly about Jack and grab milkshakes at that stupidly small diner, and do it all again the next weekend.

The last time I saw Lisa was last winter. We agreed to breakfast at a real shitty diner down the street because our favorite had closed for good. It’s funny because Blake’s was the place we swore everything on–the place we’d go when we were all wrinkled and disgusting to laugh. I remember there was something off about Lisa in February. Either her eyes were more sunken or a haircut of some sort or she lost weight. She just looked different. But, there was familiarity in the way she spoke. Lisa got a girlfriend, who she really seemed to love. She talked about her nights out, how her roommate was a little intimidating at first, and how she’d stopped going to classes, but wanted to pull herself together and quit vaping and smoke a little less weed. We laughed about it. I talked about the tattoo I gave myself with a needle, how I’m on SSRIs again, and my dangerous weekends in New York. Her laugh felt near and reminiscent, but I haven’t been to any diners since.

The waitress brings out my pad thai. I love the bean sprouts, the sliver of lime that’s never enough, and how the noodles make your lips oily after. She gives me extra jalapenos because I always ask for them. It’s a year later, and I still ask for them. It’s exactly a year later, and I’m on Elm Street like I was then.

We were three friends eating noodles, anticipating college with new haircuts and clothes, sending each other off with goodbye dinners. I was nervous as hell. I don’t know–like college was something I had worked toward my whole life, I was also the first person to attend college in my family, and I was saying goodbye to my two closest friends because move-in was two weeks away, and I was the oldest sibling and felt too guilty leaving home, and I don’t know, Yale is pretty intimidating. But, I never said this aloud. Instead, we were three friends eating hot noodles, making small talk and cracking jokes, just three people, who hugged each other tightly against a parking meter on an Elm Street night.

Two weeks later, I moved into 206 Elm Street in New Haven, CT, into a building called Lanman-Wright Hall. I had a nasty top bunk, but a wonderful and kind-hearted roommate. She was a beam of sunlight. The first few weeks were a hot and humid blur, a culmination of memories I could never make out. It was an uncomfortable period of my life. I couldn’t remember anyone’s face or name even if we walked in the same flock daily. Every conversation was an overly perky, overly excited, set-to-default automation. Oh my God, I’m Helen! I’m from New Hampshire, yeah haha two hours away, and I’m majoring in art I think. I’m not sure yet. What about you? Dude, that’s really cool. Okay, yeah. Alright, Ah! I’ll see you around!

It was sort of like this for months. The sun shot dopamine, the interactions were perfectly surface-level and vapid, and it was the happiest I’d been in a while. The newness of it all was exhilarating and distracting. The wealth of Yale was breathtaking aesthetically, and the sweaty air on an August night was lovely. In those first weeks, I remember running through charging rain with strangers, dancing and frolicking in an indifferent downpour, mesmerized by the gothic towers against a heap of gray clouds. This was the kind of night that would linger—the sort of memories you’d hope to clutch onto long after.

The first time I came home was in November. The walls were smaller and the furniture felt awkward. There was an unfamiliar stench, an odor that I didn’t recognize in a house I’d lived in for eighteen years. It was nice to shower without shoes on though, for my bare feet to meet the beige tiles, to sleep in a queen-sized bed, and to hug my mother. But, I felt like a stranger inhabiting someone else’s memory.

I think what they don’t tell you is that everything can stay the same, that Taj India and Thai Connection and Margaritas still stand on Elm Street, but can feel so harrowingly distant. My best friend still lived on Windward and my mom still gave pedicures for a living. I still needed I-93 S and Bridge Street to get home. But coming back to Manchester, it felt like I was observing life–like I was never awake. It felt like I existed in two distinct halves, and both contradicted an image of the other. I went to Central High School. I am a student at Yale University. I am the daughter of two working-class immigrants. I want to pursue a creative career. I am the oldest sibling of two. I got sent home drunk in an Uber. I wonder how much an identity is founded upon a place, and how disrupted it gets. No longer a resident, no longer a high school student, no longer laughing on the sofa, I wonder if the function of a place ever reverts back. I wonder if the guilt of losing a person eases up over time.

I am eating a plate of noodles on Elm Street, watching children cross the street with their mother’s hands clutched onto them. Right now, some of my friends are finishing their programs abroad in London, dancing on the streets of Paris, cigarette in hand, or parked in LA singing cheesy pop songs from 2012. This morning I got a text message from Sophie and Roman, planning our sophomore year. Move-in is just two weeks away.

I met Roman on a night out. He’s a staggering height with an alluring energy. We got dinner the next day, and for the following dinners, we discussed old foreign films and joked about Derrida and how much I hated postmodern art. One Thursday night, we went to Baker’s Dozen. Roman pulled me into her arms, swinging me side to side. He had an easy way to him, and the way he danced with you made you feel like the only person alive. Specs of LED lights would gleam into my eyes, and I’d think how lucky I was to dance so uninhibitedly–how sensual life felt. Later, we stumbled together with our arms linked on Elm Street, entering Old Campus with an airy, sloppy kind of chuckle.

A lot of the time, I associate Old Campus with Sophie’s dorm room. Sometimes we would stay up until 3 AM talking about our mothers, what we really wanted from this life, and how we should stop intellectualizing our feelings. Other times, a warm light haloed her as she strummed the guitar. Sophie always played me her songs. She looked like an angel doing it. Her eyebrows would wrinkle, nostrils flaring, with every word she sang. It was kinetic, and I’d get shivers because you could feel this soft force vibrating in a cramped dorm. It was this softness that eased up the day. Everything felt too urgent at this school, but it didn’t matter that I had an eight page paper, lunch with Pope in a few minutes, and two meetings at 7 o’clock.

Sophie wanted to be a singer, and I didn’t know what the hell I wanted. But we’d talk about New York City, and how we’d live in a shithole apartment, walking around the streets in Reformation dresses and thrifted Frye boots, and read Zadie Smith on the lonesome terrace. Then, I’d say something stupid about how I wanted to eat pizza and drink red wine on a fire escape.

Most days, our aspirations were a little more serious and less self-absorbed. But in this moment, we were just two friends talking about the future aloud, unbridled and safe.

I call the waitress over for the check. I barely made a dent in my plate. Instead, I've been watching passersby, entering and exiting the buildings on a small strip. There's a bald man with a gaping stomach and silver beard, wearing a Harley Davidson vest. It was one of the ugly leather ones with a large embroidered eagle. He had a funny way of walking. There's a construction worker in a loud mesh vest, smoking a cigarette on a bench rock. He's scrolling through his phone, looking up toward the sky every now and then. His socks are mismatched. There's a mother in a lavender t-shirt and her teenage daughter, who pass the window. Their side profiles are identical, noses perfectly sloped and smooth.

I am sitting on Elm Street and I can’t help but find these people so beautiful. They grace the paved sidewalks, and for a moment, we meet and sometimes lock eye contact. Sometimes, we become friends who say hello and maybe, we fall in love for a while. Sometimes, we play charades with each other and get painfully sore. But then, you blink and you don’t remember which direction they came from, and it doesn’t matter because they’ve walked away, and it doesn’t matter if they came from the left or the right either, and then when becomes a little blurry, and they become slightly obscured, and all that’s left is a memory, an impression of a person, of a place, of a time, and what a seriously beautiful thing this is–to enter and exit.

I am sitting on Elm Street with a box of pad thai, and I’m reminded of everything that exists.

Helen Huynh is a current undergraduate student at Yale University pursuing a dual B.A. in Art and Sociology. She is the daughter of Vietnamese immigrants and was born in Manchester, New Hampshire. Helen graduated Central High School in 2022. She plans to continue telling stories of humanity, race, identity, and intersectionality through visual arts and writing.