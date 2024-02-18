AMR Update Jan. 2024: Opioid overdoses continue to decline in Manchester and Nashua

MANCHESTER, NH – Below are charts of suspected opioid OD statistics for Nashua & Manchester, NH for January 2024.

I have also included charts of EMS responses to the 3 unhoused persons shelters in Manchester which look at the number of suspected opioid ODs and overall EMS demand by location.

AMR medics responded to a total of 49 suspected opioid ODs in Nashua and Manchester during January 2024. 36 in Manchester and 13 in Nashua

7 of those calls were suspected opioid OD deaths. 5 were in Manchester and 2 were in Nashua

January continued the recent trend of a significant decrease in the number of suspected opioid overdoses in both Nashua and Manchester. Due to the nature of the opioid epidemic and its clear history of unpredictability, it is likely too early to predict with any certainty that this trend will continue without change. It is, however, highly encouraging and reflective of the level of effort being put forth by all who participate in the prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts in NH. That effort is non-stop and saving lives every day.

2024 January Nashua

Suspected opioid ODs: 13

Suspected fatal opioid ODs: 2

15% of the suspected opioid ODs in Nashua were fatal.

Suspected opioid ODs in Nashua continued their recent decline. In January, the monthly total was down 46% compared to the last 12-month period monthly average total.

2024 January Manchester

Suspected opioid ODs: 36

Suspected fatal opioid ODs: 5

14% of the suspected opioid ODs in Manchester were fatal.

Suspected opioid ODs in Manchester also continued their recent decline. In January, the monthly total was down 56% compared to the last 12-month period monthly average total.

In NH, anyone can seek substance use disorder treatment by accessing the NH Doorway program 24/7. To access the NH Doorway program, call 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night, or visit www.thedoorway.nh.gov. If you believe someone is overdosing call 9-1-1 immediately.

To help prevent death, it is critical that people who use illicit drugs do not use them alone and have Narcan readily available. Narcan is available throughout New Hampshire at most pharmacies. It is available free of charge from local public health departments & any NH Doorway location. It is completely safe and easy to administer. Narcan is now available over the counter, meaning it is available without a prescription.

As always, please do not hesitate to contact me with any questions. Feel free to share this information with anyone you feel it may be helpful to.