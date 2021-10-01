AMR reports 2021 opioid overdoses will likely exceed 2020 totals

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, American Medical Rescue (AMR) released statistics on opioid-related overdoses in Manchester and Nashua for the month of September up to Sept. 23.

During that time, a suspected 55 opioid overdoses were reported in Manchester, with five suspected to be fatal and one pending additional information according to AMR. Forty percent of suspected overdose victims received Narcan prior to the arrival of first responders.

AMR medics are also reporting that opioids being mixed into other substances such as cocaine, methamphetamines, cannabis and other pill-form drugs, leading to either bizarre behavior in victims or rendering them unconscious.

Total overdoses in Manchester for 2021 will exceed the 2020 annual numbers, which dipped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AMR also expects that total overdoses likely end up very close to the 2019 pre-pandemic annual amount. New Hampshire was one of just two states in the U.S. to experience a decrease in opioid overdoses in 2020.

With three quarters of the year now complete, both Manchester and Nashua are continuing to trend upward by double digits on a year over year projection for the number of suspected opioid overdoses.

Additional information can be found in charts below.