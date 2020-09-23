Amoskeag Health welcomes Dr. Clarissa Lewis as Director of Optometry

MANCHESTER, NH – Amoskeag Health is pleased to announce Dr. Clarissa Lewis as the Director of Optometry for the Amoskeag Health Family Eye Care Center located at 1245 Elm St. As part of the organization’s integrated health care model, Dr. Lewis will lead the eye care team in their mission of excellence in providing yearly eye exams and in assessing vision and eye-related problems for patients from birth through adulthood.

Dr. Lewis, a Massachusetts native, brings experience in the community health care sector along with a background in pediatric optometry and diabetes eye care management. Lewis holds a Bachelor of Science from Andrews University and a Doctorate from the Inter American University of Puerto Rico (IAUPR) School of Optometry, where she also received her English-Spanish bilingual certification. Most recently, Dr. Lewis served as an optometry resident at the Providence Community Health Center where she cared for patients of all ages.

Lewis specializes in visual correction for children and adults, vision therapy for pediatrics, and disease management for geriatric patients. At Amoskeag Health, Dr. Lewis will attend to Amoskeag Health patients of all ages to assist with their eye health, vision problems, eyeglasses prescriptions, and, in the future, contact lenses.

“The eyes are such a small, but hard-working organ, in everybody,” says Dr. Lewis, “Every eye at every age deserves a checkup!” As an experienced, bilingual, board-certified optometrist, Dr. Lewis will assist in the growth and development of the Amoskeag Health Family Eye Care Center that opened in May 2018 in partnership with Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) University.

Amoskeag Health is accepting new patients and works with most insurance. Call 603-626-9500 or visit AmoskeagHealth.org for more information on programs and services.

Amoskeag Health is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) federally qualified health center offering high-quality, comprehensive, and family-oriented primary health care and support services since 1993. Founded in 1980, The Dr. Selma Deitch Center for Children & Teens, formerly Child Health Services, is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of at-risk children. Through all its programs, Amoskeag Health serves over 15,000 patients annually at four locations in Manchester. For more information visit www.amoskeaghealth.org