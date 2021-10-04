Amoskeag Health set to receive $600k in federal grants

WASHINGTON – Last week, New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation announced Manchester’s Amoskeag Health will receive $661,546 in federal grant funding as part of the American Rescue Plan’s support of community health center facility construction projects.

Ten community health centers in New Hampshire will receive a combined $5,367,583 through the federal funding.

“Ensuring our community health care centers have the facilities and capabilities necessary to meet the needs of the patients they serve is critical, especially as many providers have been overwhelmed by the influx of Granite Staters due to COVID-19. That’s why securing federal assistance for our frontline providers to complete necessary construction projects was an important effort during negotiations of the American Rescue Plan,” said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). “I’m very pleased to welcome these funds to New Hampshire, where I know our health care providers will put them to good use to support the best level of care that Granite Staters deserve.”

“This is fantastic news for New Hampshire’s health centers, which have stepped up time and time again to help Granite Staters get the health care that they need. This funding will help modernize and update health centers and is just the latest example of the American Rescue Plan delivering for the American people and providing the critical relief needed to build back stronger from the pandemic. I’m glad to join Senator Shaheen and the rest of the New Hampshire delegation in pushing for this funding and will continue to work to make sure that New Hampshire’s health care system has the support and resources it needs to provide the best care for Granite Staters,” said U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

“Granite State community health centers are a lifeline to families in New Hampshire, and I am thrilled to see providers from across the state receive this federal funding to bolster their work so they can continue serving our communities,” said U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH-02). “I was proud to help pass the American Rescue Plan Act to support frontline workers, families, and small businesses, and I will continue working to ensure no one is left behind as we recover and rebuild from this pandemic.”

“Granite Staters rely on our community health centers for countless services, and they have played an even larger role throughout the pandemic,” said U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01). “These American Rescue Plan funds will help our health centers complete important construction projects and improve their ability to serve their communities, and I’m committed to continuing to fight for the resources they need to best serve their patients.”