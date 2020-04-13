Amoskeag Health recognized as Patient-Centered Medical Home 

MANCHESTER, NH — Amoskeag Health has achieved the prestigious ‘Patient-Centered Medical Home’ (PCMH) recognition. When a patient crosses the threshold at any of the four Manchester locations, they enter a relationship with a team of professionals who are invested in their physical health, emotional well-being, and basic needs access.

The Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) model promotes achieving primary care excellence by providing care in partnership with the patient and their family. An Amoskeag Health Provider gives the education and support that patients need to make health care decisions that meet their own wants, needs and cultural preferences.

“We are thrilled to, once again, receive the PCMH certification from the National Committee of Quality Assurance (NCQA),” said Kris McCracken, CEO and President of Amoskeag Health. “To earn this accreditation, we lowered overall healthcare costs while increasing access to care and creating programs, like our Diabetic Wellness Clinic, to help patients better manage their chronic conditions. The PCMH recognition shines a light on the expansive work we do across greater Manchester to improve health and well-being.”

For patients, PCMH recognition means long-term relationships with their primary care team throughout their life. For the primary care provider, it ensures their patients have access to programs and services in a manner they can understand, with the respect and dignity they appreciate.

The NCQA, which exists to improve the quality of health care across the United States, declares that the patient-centered medical home is a model of care that puts patients at the forefront of care and helps build better relationships between patients and their clinical care teams. Research shows, and Amoskeag Health experience confirms, that PCMHs improve quality and the patient experience, and increase staff satisfaction—while reducing health care costs. For nearly 40 years, Amoskeag Health has provided children and adults with primary health care that integrates physical health with additional services to address our patients’ overall well-being. In addition to primary care, Amoskeag Health provides optometry and podiatry services, interpretation in 62 different languages, food insecurities and nutrition counseling, prenatal and birthing care, family support programs, substance use counseling, and behavioral health services in a culturally sensitive setting. Amoskeag Health serves over 15,000 residents annually and accepts most insurances.

For more information or to choose Amoskeag Health as your provider, please visit amoskeaghealth.org.

Amoskeag Health is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) federally qualified health center offering high-quality, comprehensive, and family-oriented primary health care and support services since 1993. Founded in 1980, Amoskeag Health at The Dr. Selma Deitch Center for Children & Teens, formerly Child Health Services, is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of at-risk children. Through all of its programs, Amoskeag Health serves over 15,000 patients annually at four locations in Manchester. For more information visit www.amoskeaghealth.org.