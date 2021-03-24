Amoskeag Health gets $45K grant to support sobriety among pregnant and parenting moms

MANCHESTER, NH – New York-based one2one USA Foundation has awarded Amoskeag Amoskeag Heallth a $45,000 grant to support the organization’s work in providing care to pregnant and parenting women who are trying to maintain their sobriety. This is the second year in a row that one2one USA has awarded this grant.

Proceeds from the grant will fund a full-time Certified Recovery Support Worker (CRSW) who will support the Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and Perinatal Substance Use Disorder (SUD) programs. One of the primary responsibilities of the role is to support pregnant women grappling with SUD. The CRSW will connect these pregnant women with prenatal care and MAT services. Additionally, the CRSW will also work to engage all women of childbearing age and connect them with early prenatal care, preventative health care, behavioral health care, and SUD treatment. This position is expected to reach about 100 pregnant or parenting mothers with SUD in need of prenatal care and parenting supports.

“As a result of the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased demand for social services, this grant provides for a tangible solution for our young women and mothers in seeking treatment and care,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “This grant exemplifies the generosity of our community and ensures we have the resources we need to solve complex problems. I want to thank one2one USA Foundation and its donors for helping us to address an area of critical need in Manchester.”

The grant is made possible by the unique mission of the one2one USA Foundation, which cuts through bureaucratic red tape by allowing donors to target donations to specific causes and individual needs. In this instance, the Foundation, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, worked with a couple from New York, who spend time in southern New Hampshire, to establish the New Hampshire Opioid Relief Program, which provided the grant.

“The generosity of one2one USA and its donors will help us to reach a growing number of women – pregnant or parenting – who struggle with SUD,” says Kris McCracken, CEO of Amoskeag Health. “This grant will strengthen our Medication Assisted Treatment program to meet women where they are, to get the care and support they need to keep their families healthy. This opportunity will immediately impact our community by improving the lives of the most vulnerable among us.”

Statewide, New Hampshire suffers from the second-highest rate of opioid-related overdose deaths in the country. In 2016 (the latest year for which numbers are available), there were 437 opioid-related overdose deaths in New Hampshire—nearly three times higher than the national rate. So far in 2021, the City of Manchester is projected to exceed overdose deaths by 18 percent over 2020.

Amoskeag Health is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) federally qualified health center offering high-quality, comprehensive, and family-oriented primary health care and support services since 1993. Founded in 1980, Amoskeag Health at The Dr. Selma Deitch Center for Children & Teens, formerly Child Health Services, is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of children. Through all of its programs, Amoskeag Health serves over 15,000 patients, of all ages, annually at four locations in Manchester, NH. For more information visit www.amoskeaghealth.org.

One2one USA Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) that transforms the existing charity model by connecting individuals directly with those in need in a customizable, transparent, and impactful way. One2one enables donors to give based on causes that inspire them, creating a donation process that is meaningful for both donor and recipient. For more information visit www.one2oneusa.org.