Amoskeag Health earns Gold Star awards for client services, propelled by ‘love, support, courage, and flexibility’

MANCHESTER, NH – Nationally, less than five percent of the 1,318 community health centers received the 2020 Health Center Quality Leader* award. Manchester’s Amoskeag Health is ranked in that top 4.69 percent for its excellence in the delivery of health care services. One of 13 federally qualified health centers in New Hampshire, Amoskeag Health additionally received the National Quality Leader Award for its Behavioral Health services, specifically for its evidence-based Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program.

“We would not be where we are today,” said Crystal, mom to Jackson, “without Amoskeag Health’s love, support, courage, and flexibility.” In her continuing recovery journey, Crystal, part of Amoskeag Health’s MAT program for the last year, is working alongside an attentive and professional behavioral health team to navigate the steps to maintain her sobriety.

“Our MAT program has seen tremendous growth in recent years,” explained Betsy Burtis, Chief Officer for Integrated Health Services. “Our patients are thriving in this recovery-based program, before and throughout this pandemic. We (Amoskeag Health) have dedicated, knowledgable staff who are incredibly compassionate and dedicated to their clients.”

Brystal, the mother to three children under 6 years, shared her story from casual marijuana user to heroin addict to professional in recovery. She was a carefree, adventure-seeking NH teenager from a good home when she fell victim to the addiction epidemic plaguing our state. During her first pregnancy, Brystal sought help at a methadone clinic and her life changed forever. “I am always going to have that addict behavior in me but it is how I use the tools that I have learned along the way that is going to make or break me,” said Brystal.

See more of Brystal’s story below

Now, five years clean, Brystal and her partner are raising their healthy children and making daily decisions that ensure the health and safety of their family. Amoskeag Health is one of many NH community resources available to Brystal and to all those in recovery.

“We are proud of the high-quality primary care and behavioral health services we provide every day,” said Kris McCracken, President and CEO at Amoskeag Health. “We are grateful for the recognition bestowed on us by HRSA, for it demonstrates our commitment to providing quality, integrated health care services to the Manchester community.”

Amoskeag Health delivers comprehensively integrated (medical and mental) health care services that are affordable, accessible, and cost-effective to over 15,000 patients in the greater Manchester area. Accepting most health insurance plans, Amoskeag Health is taking new patients. More information on all of their programs and services is available at AmoskeagHealth.org.

*Health Center Quality Leader Award and National Quality Leader Award are presented annually by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for distinction in clinical performance, quality of care, and value of care delivered to patients. The criteria to be awarded the HRSA National Quality Award for Behavioral Health includes increasing Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) patients by 10%, an overall increase in depression screenings for all patients as well as consistent integration of the SBIRT protocol (screening, brief intervention, and referral to treatment).

# # #

Amoskeag Health is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) federally qualified health center offering high-quality, comprehensive, and family-oriented primary health care and support services since 1993. Amoskeag Health at The Dr. Selma Deitch Center for Children & Teens, formerly Child Health Services, is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of at-risk children. Through all of its programs, Amoskeag Health serves over 15,000 patients annually at five locations throughout Manchester. For more information visit www.amoskeaghealth.org.