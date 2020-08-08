Amoskeag Health celebrates National Health Center Week with ‘Show Us Your Healthy’ photo collage project

MANCHESTER, NH – In celebration of National Health Center Week (August 9-15), Amoskeag Health is partnering with AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire to create a unique photo collage that celebrates the vibrant and diverse population that makes up Greater Manchester.

National Health Center Week (NHCW) is an annual celebration across the United States that focuses on raising awareness about the missions and accomplishments of health centers across the country. For more than 30 years, health centers have celebrated NHCW to showcase their programs and deliver a strong message nationwide for the importance of accessible health care for all.

Amoskeag Health is proud to celebrate NHCW through the “Show Us Your Healthy” Photo Collage Project. The project’s end goal is to display photos in the waiting rooms across their five locations of people spending time doing their favorite healthy activities. What does healthy mean to you?

“Being healthy looks different for everyone,” clarified Betsy Burtis, Chief Officer of Integrated Health Services. “We encourage anyone in the community to contribute a photo to help us show what healthy in mind and body looks like in New Hampshire.” Examples of appropriate photos include spending time with friends, playing a board game with family, cooking with a rainbow of fresh summer produce, or hiking a trail with your dog. The project centers around one idea; showing us YOUR healthy.

“AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire is so excited to partner with Amoskeag Health and celebrate National Health Center Week with this unique and fun photo collage project that celebrates the health and well-being of our diverse community,” said Jasmine Harris, Public Affairs Specialist with AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire. “We are eager to see all the different ways our friends and neighbors are staying healthy and having fun.”

In addition to Amoskeag Health patients and staff, residents of the Greater Manchester area are invited to send Amoskeag Heath a photo* showing what being healthy means to you. Please send your photos (jpeg, png or pdf) to advancement@amoskeaghealth.org by AUGUST 15, 2020 at 4 p.m. Photos that are deemed appropriate by Amoskeag Health will be used to create a canvas print which will be displayed in the waiting room at Amoskeag Health locations.

*By sending in your photo, all participants in your photo agree to have their picture posted on social media and in Amoskeag Health’s waiting room as part of a poster collage. This collage may be used in promotional materials through printed media, online electronic media (internet), social media, and visual media (television/video). These materials may include but not be limited to: a web site, a social media site such as Facebook, a newsletter, posters, advertisements, or any other media venue. Amoskeag Health reserves the right to refuse any photos deemed inappropriate. Participants hereby release and hold harmless Amoskeag Health and its agents from any and all responsibility or liability. Persons younger than 18 years old must have written permission of parent/guardian before sending in photo. Contact advancement@amoskeaghealth.org to have a photo release form sent to be filled and emailed back with photo entry. Participants understand that they will receive no compensation, should any photograph of them be used.

Amoskeag Health is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) federally qualified health center offering high-quality, comprehensive, and family-oriented primary health care and support services since 1993. Amoskeag Health at The Dr. Selma Deitch Center for Children & Teens, formerly Child Health Services, is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of at-risk children. Through all of its programs, Amoskeag Health serves over 15,000 patients annually at five locations throughout Manchester. For more information visit www.amoskeaghealth.org.