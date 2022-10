CONCORD, N.H. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the Exit 6 northbound on ramp on I-293 to perform maintenance work.

Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for the morning of Sunday, October 23, 2022, beginning at 3:00 am until 12:00 pm.

Motorists seeking to access I-293 northbound are advised to continue south on the I-293 to Exit 5 and return to the Turnpike northbound. All motorists will be guided via signs and traffic cones.