Amherst, Meredith Host NH Destination Imagination Regional Tournaments over next 2 weekends

Over the next two weeks, more than 700 students from across New Hampshire will compete in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) and service learning challenges, which are among the most in-demand skills in today’s fast-evolving business world.

Teams, in grades 2-12 will be judged, in part, on creativity, problem-solving and collaboration skills in their selected Challenge. The State Regional competitions are Saturday at Souhegan High School in Amherst and next weekend at Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith.

Teams have been working since the fall to develop creative solutions to complex challenges that are focused on Technical, Scientific, Engineering, Fine Arts, Improvisational, and Service Learning skills. There is also an Early Learning Challenge that fosters social and problem-solving skills without the competitive element. Teams are solely responsible for every aspect of the Challenge solutions, from ideation to construction to presentation.

Top-scoring teams in their challenge and age level at the Regional Tournaments will advance to the State Finals on March 25 in Bedford. The top teams from the State Finals will then qualify to represent New Hampshire at Destination Imagination Global Finals, where they will compete with the best teams from 15 countries and nearly every state.

WHO: Students K-12th grade from New Hampshire schools and community groups from around the state. Teams of up to 7 students will compete within their chosen Challenge and age level.

WHAT: Destination Imagination Regional Tournaments. Team Challenges are often very visual and are focused in: Technical, Scientific, Engineering, Fine Arts, Improvisational, and Service Learning and Entrepreneurship. There is also a non-competitive Early Learning Challenge that allows participants to develop social and problem-solving skills. Top-finishing teams advance to the State Finals on March 25th in Bedford; Top scoring teams from “States” can qualify to attend Destination Imagination Global Finals to compete with the best teams from 15 countries and nearly every state.

WHERE/WHEN: THIS and next weekend:

The following organizations are competing at this weekend’s tournament in Amherst:

Towns for this weekend Number of Teams Auburn 2 Bedford 15 Derry 1 Exeter 1 Grantham 4 Hampstead 2 Hooksett 1 Jaffrey 2 Keene 4 Manchester 2 Merrimack 1 Milford 4 Rindge 1 Stoddard 1 Windham 12

About NH-DI and NHICC

The New Hampshire Innovation and Creativity Connection (NHICC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes teamwork, creative problem solving, and innovation in New Hampshire. NHICC works with students ranging from preschool to college and sponsors programs such as New Hampshire Destination Imagination® (NH-DI) to help young people in New Hampshire become future leaders and innovators. NHICC administers the Destination Imagination program in New Hampshire. NHICC also operates one of the oldest creativity summer camps in the country, Camp Gottalikachallenge.

Destination Imagination (DI)’s mission is to inspire and equip youth to imagine and innovate through the creative process. A 501(c)(3) non-profit, the Destination Imagination Challenge Program extends to over 150,000 students in 30 countries and nearly every U.S. state each year. DI’s core values includes collaboration, respect, stewardship, perseverance, and integrity.

Globally Destination Imagination, Inc has over 1.5-million alumni – students who have been on teams while in school. New Hampshire has over 115,000 alumni, many who have returned as volunteers.