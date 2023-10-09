AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Teams with Gather, Pledging $150,000 Over Five Years to Fight Hunger in Greater Seacoast Communities

Manchester, N.H. — AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire, a managed care organization serving New Hampshire Medicaid enrollees and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, is collaborating with local nonprofit Gather to address food insecurity in the Seacoast Region. Through a contribution of $30,000 a year for five years, the plan will support two of Gather’s refrigerated food trucks that help distribute 1.6 million pounds of food annually across all Gather programs that aim to increase food accessibility.

“Food insecurity is a very real issue for many families in the state and can dramatically take a toll on Individuals’ well-being and long-term health outcomes,” said AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Market President Bill Keena. “Working with community-based partners like Gather is just one of the many ways we’re continuing to fulfill our mission to build healthy communities throughout the Granite State.”

More than 95,000 New Hampshire adults reported experiencing food scarcity sometimes/often in their home, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey from June 7 – June 19. As a result of expanded national work requirements for SNAP, 1,000 Granite Staters ages 50-54 are at risk of losing lose those benefits, starting in October 2023, which could make them more vulnerable to food insecurity.

“Food insecurity negatively impacts the physical and mental health of everyone it affects, from young children to seniors. At Gather, we are working diligently to end hunger in our community, but we can’t do it alone,” said Gather Executive Director Anne Hayes. “Our partnership with AmeriHealth Caritas will allow us to fuel and maintain the vehicles that make our work possible, picking up food from our partners and distributing it to those who need it most across the Greater Seacoast.”

The refrigerated box trucks will allow Gather to supply fresh food to its core programs, including Pantry Market, Mobile Markets, Meals 4 Kids and Cooking 4 Community.

Founded in 1816, Gather’s mission is to offer innovative programs that build food security in welcoming and dignified ways, and to end local hunger through collaboration and leadership.