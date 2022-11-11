AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Celebrates Grand Opening of Wellness & Opportunity Center in Manchester

Manchester, N.H. — AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire, a managed care organization serving New Hampshire Medicaid enrollees and a part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, has proudly opened the doors to its new Wellness & Opportunity Center in Manchester.

The wellness center, which held a grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 2, is designed to help AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire members and members of all local communities overcome health barriers by providing greater access to healthcare and special programs and services that support more holistic, whole-person care.

“Since we began providing services, we have sought to meet or exceed every requirement the state and DHHS has asked of us. But we have also listened to the voice – of our members – to identify unmet needs and find solutions where we can,” said Bill Keena, the plan’s market president. “Today we deepen our commitment to New Hampshire with the opening of our AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Wellness & Opportunity Center.

Keena was on hand along with other community partners to deliver opening remarks and lead a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Following the ceremony, members of the public were invited to tour the facilities, which include a display cooking area for food demonstrations, a computer lab, private huddle rooms for care manager meetings and a children’s area for visitors with young families.



Manchester residents will benefit from access to the center’s food pantry and lending closet, financial literacy information, food preparation demonstrations, job placement services and other programs offered by the plan and its community partners.