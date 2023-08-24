AmeriHealth Caritas holds shower for expectant Manchester moms

Manchester, N.H. — AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire, a managed care organization serving New Hampshire Medicaid enrollees and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, hosted more than 50 new and expecting mothers at its Community Baby Shower held at the plan’s Wellness & Opportunity Center on Wednesday, August 16. The event provided women with the tools and resources for a healthy birth and connected them to social supports in their communities.

Community partners were on hand to answer questions and provide information to attendees. The event also featured raffles, games, and giveaways, and a demonstration on how to swaddle newborns and infants.

As part of its mission to help people get care, stay well, and build healthy communities, AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire’s community baby showers provide access and education during pregnancy, birth and postpartum to help mothers make more empowered decisions and improve health outcomes for both themselves and their babies.

In Manchester, approximately 8.8% of all births are preterm. The state of New Hampshire also has an infant mortality rate of 4.3 per 1,000 live births, according to the March of Dimes 2022 Report Card.

AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire’s Wellness & Opportunity Center is located at 25 Sundial Avenue in Manchester. In addition to hosting community events, the center is open from Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., to help community members overcome health barriers by providing greater access to healthcare and social supports. Services offered include job placements services, 1:1 financial coaching, nutrition education, a food pantry, access to computers and other programs offered by the plan and its community partners.

For more information about the Wellness and Opportunity Center and programming information call 1-603-263-6694 or visit the AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire website.