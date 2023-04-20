Ambiguity in Photography: A timely show at the Currier Museum of Art

A show at the Currier Museum of Art.

One of the current exhibits at the Currier right now is Seeing is Not Believing: Ambiguity in Photography.

This is a timely look at ambiguity and the question “How do we know, what we hear and see is real?” As in so much of what we consume for media these days, knowing the backstory and knowing the context is critical to a fair and accurate evaluation.

This is the Currier’s Member Appreciation Week and we were treated to a members-only tour by Kurt Sundstrom, senior curator of collections. Sundstrom selected for deeper inspection and discussion a dozen or so images from a full gallery show of photographic prints all but one of which is owned by the Currier.

To see such an assembled collection made me, as a photographer, very appreciative of the work behind the scenes by the people responsible for the framing and preservation of these great works that span more than 100 years. I recognized the amount of work that had to be done to mount and mat the individual photos into a uniform set of frames. While subtle, this consistency eliminated any background distraction or favoritism. The viewer is left to enjoy and explore the combinations and juxtapositions that the curators chose to assemble.

This presentation also makes a bold statement about the changes within the Currier during its re-imagining of the galleries. No longer are we subjected to a chronological display of work. Rather, this show makes the point of positioning images to enhance our opportunity to question time and the message of ambiguity. Time is literally woven into the very first piece you see upon entering the gallery.

Persistence of memory #12 By Dinh Q. Le, American, born Vietnam, 1968 is a chromogenic print and linen tape assemblage created in 2000. The work is composed of two images which have been woven together using a traditional grass mat weaving technique. One is a photograph of the Vietnam War taken in 1962, the other is of Tom Cruise in the 1989 movie Born on the 4th of July. The work allows you to question whose war and what is historic reality or a pop culture interpretation.

Likewise in a completely different set of images was a print on loan of the famous Eddie Adams, Saigon Execution (1968) also from the Vietnam War. This most misunderstood image was taken out of context and became a photo that Adams later regretted ever taking. But in this show, each of these photos elicit a more modern questioning of, can you trust what you are being shown, and what is real?

There is a different set of images that has the viewer questioning pattern repetition. Positioned differently, these images might otherwise send your thinking towards sensuality or some other passion.

The Currier continues to re-imagine itself. The galleries take a refreshing new approach to presenting items from the collection. There are lively Art After Work programs on Thursdays with live entertainment, musical numbers, and storytelling. There is a lot going on and something for everyone. This photography exhibit will be up for another month or so. After that, the photos will be put into storage and given a rest from all the light. If you’d like to see the show in a curator led tour, there is at least one more chance this Saturday, April 22nd. The tour will be led by curator Rachael Kane and you need to register in advance.