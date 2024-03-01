UPDATE: Amber alert canceled for children reported missing; father in custody of Keene police

Above: Dusten Mark Duren is wanted by authorities. He was last seen in Berlin on Feb. 29 with his children, Elowyn and Vaelyn. The NH Attorney General is looking for Duren in connection with the investigation of the death of Caitlyn Naffziger, mother of the children.

UPDATED 10:30 a.m.: Elowyn and Vaelyn Duren have been safely located. The Amber Alert has been canceled, according to NH State Police.

Dusten Duren, their father, is with police in Keene according to Michael Garrity of the NH Attorney General’s office.

More information to follow.

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Berlin and an Amber alert has been issued for two children, ages 4 and 1.

On February 29, 2024, at approximately 10:30 p.m. the New Hampshire State Police and the Berlin Police Department responded to an apartment located at 1063 Main Street in Berlin. Officers discovered the body of a deceased female inside of the apartment. The deceased female has been identified as Caitlyn Naffziger, 31.

As part of the investigation, authorities issued an Amber Alert asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following missing and endangered children, Elowyn Duren, 4, and Vaelyn Duren, 1. The children were last seen in Berlin on February 29, 2024, at approximately 8 p.m. with their biological father, Dusten Mark Duren, 37. He was operating a white 2017 4-door Subaru Impreza with NH Veteran registration V69023.

If anyone observes Duren, the children and or his vehicle, do not approach them and call 911 immediately as Mr. Duren possibly may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any further non-emergency information is asked to call the Berlin, NH Police Department directly at 603-752-3131 and or the New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications at 603-223-4381.

Attached with this press release is a recent photo of the children, Duren and a likeness of his vehicle.

The vehicle’s last reported location was in the Concord, New Hampshire area.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord for this afternoon at 12:30 p.m.