Alvirne High School Veterinary Science Team wins national event

HUDSON, NH – Members of the Alvirne FFA Veterinary Science Team were recognized on Thursday, October 27 during the second session of the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, IN for placing first in the nation in this highly competitive event. Team members Kaitlyn Amidon (Pelham), Nico Carlen (Hudson), Elizabeth Bliss (Hudson) and Ava Noel (Pelham) outperformed students from 44 other states to win top accolades.

The National FFA Veterinary Science Career Development Event (CDE) challenges the participants’ ability to apply veterinary science knowledge and skill in practical settings as well as identify breeds, parasites and equipment. Participants also complete a written exam and respond to scenario questions about current topics in the veterinary industry. Teams present to a panel of judges about the roles and responsibilities of the veterinary team in a variety of situations involving patients from companion animals to livestock.

Teams competed at local and state levels for the privilege of representing their state at the National FFA Convention & Expo, with 180 individuals from 45 states ultimately testing their skills in Indianapolis. The Veterinary Science CDE, held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, is one of many educational activities at the national convention in which FFA members apply classroom knowledge to real-life situations.

Agricultural education teachers and FFA Advisors Jen Beaudry and Corie Bliss coached the Alvirne team to success. The instructors stated: “We are so incredibly proud of the dedication and commitment this team has shown us (and each other) since we began practicing for this CDE back in January. Since day one, these four students worked together seamlessly, learning from each other’s strengths and solving any weaknesses. This team proved that dedication will earn them great results and the end result was a national championship! All four students are looking to pursue a career in veterinary medicine and we know that this experience will set them up for success. We still can’t believe it and can’t stop smiling!”

Each of the Alvirne FFA team members will receive $1,000 from the National FFA Organization in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments. All four teens received gold emblem awards for their individual placings, with Carlen earning 4th place nationally, Bliss securing 5th, and Noel obtaining 9th.

Nearly 70,000 FFA members, advisors and guests attended the annual convention, with students from five New Hampshire schools competing in various CDEs and receiving recognition for their work in the National FFA Organization (formerly Future Farmers of America).

The FFA is a national youth leadership development organization for students interested in the science, business and technology of agriculture. This year, FFA membership reached an all-time high of 850,823 students in 8,995 chapters in all

50 United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In New Hampshire, FFA is part of agricultural education in eleven high schools. All NH students are eligible for enrollment in agriculture classes and FFA, even if their school does not offer such coursework. For more information, visit www.nhffa.org .