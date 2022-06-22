Altoona superior to New Hampshire on Tuesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Cam Eden singled, walked, and scored a run, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, fell 7-1 to the Altoona Curve in the series opener Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fisher Cats (28-36) scored its run in the bottom of the sixth inning, starting the inning with consecutive walks by Eden and Spencer Horwitz. A fielder’s choice by Orelvis Martinez and a wild pitch brought New Hampshire back to 3-1 at the time.

Altoona (31-33) opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning, putting together consecutive doubles by Blake Sabol and Matt Gorski. The Curve added a pair of runs in the fifth, seventh, and eighth innings for the win.

Hayden Juenger (0-4) took the loss, working the first two innings in his 13th start of the season. Cre Finfrock, Paxton Schultz, Marcus Reyes, Thomas Ruwe, and Parker Caracci all worked in relief.

The Curve used four pitchers. Starter Jeff Passantino and reliever Austin Roberts (3-1) worked the first five innings without allowing a run.