City man faces multiple ‘smash-and-grab’ theft charges

MANCHESTER, NH – A Manchester man faces multiple charges to include theft in connection with multiple smash and grab car thefts that happened in the city in recent months.

Jose Casiano, 33, was arrested in Tilton on several Manchester warrants. Police allege Casiano broke into three cars. In each case he smashed the window to gain entry and stole valuables.

Casiano is also charged in connection with stealing a car as well as using stolen credit cards.

Casiano was charged with one count of felony theft by unauthorized taking, 2 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, 2 counts of receiving stolen property, 3 counts of criminal mischief, and 3 counts theft by unauthorized taking.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.