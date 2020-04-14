Alleged Elm Street gas station thief arrested for burglary, bail violation

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On April 13, 2020, Manchester Police located and arrested 47 year-old David Lang. Lang had an active arrest warrant for Burglary in connection with a break-in at the Mobil gas station/Dunkin Donuts at 1602 Elm Street last week.

On April 9, 2020, employees noticed things out of order when they arrived at the store early in the morning. Registers had been ransacked and cash and cigarettes stolen. Police were able to look at both businesses’ surveillance video systems and saw a man inside the building shortly before midnight. About four hours later, around 4 a.m. video shows the same man and another individual in the store taking more items.

‘The suspect who showed up twice met the description of Lang who on March 30, 2020 was

arrested by Manchester Police for breaking into Central High School. He was released on personal recognizance bail.

Along with the burglary charge, Lang also was charged with a Violation of Bail charge due to his

recent arrest.

Lang will be arraigned on April 14, 2020 in Hillsborough Superior Court – North.