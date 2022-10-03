Alleged Dunkins thief apprehended

Shawn Senay. Photo/Manchester Police Department

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested 20-year-old Shawn Senay after he allegedly tried to rob the Granite Street Dunkin’ Donuts.

Police were called at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, with someone telling police that a man with a black, fur-lined and hooded winter jacket entered the store, had a gun, and demanded money. The man then left and ran eastbound toward the Granite Street Bridge.

An officer spotted a man meeting the description of the suspect on the bridge. The officer ordered the suspect to stop and the suspect complied.

Senay, who hails from Manchester but has no set address, was charged with alleged felony robbery. He will be arraigned on Oct. 3 at Hillsborough Superior Court – North.

