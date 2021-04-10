Man charged with alleged theft of catalytic converters from Girls Inc.

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have made another arrest in connection with the numerous catalytic converter thefts that have occurred in the city since last year.

In early March, three catalytic converters were cut off of buses belonging to Girls Inc. The buses had been parked on the Varney Street property at the time of the crime.

Shortly after the thefts were reported, a local scrap yard owner contacted Manchester Police believing that he had the three catalytic converters. Police learned that Michael Martin, 43, of Manchester had sold them to the scrap yard.

Through their investigation, police determined that the catalytic converters were in fact the ones stolen from Girls Inc.

Martin was charged with receiving stolen property and theft by deception, both felonies. A court date is yet to be determined.