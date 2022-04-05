Alleged bank robber doubles down: City man charged with robbing same Mass. bank twice in one month

TEWKSBURY, MASS. – A Manchester man has been charged by warrant by Tewksbury police in connection with two bank robberies at the same bank in the month of March. Police have identified Eric Mohan, 47, of Manchester, as the suspect in both robberies.

Mohan was taken into custody in New Hampshire on April 4. On April 5 Tewksbury police issued warrants for Mohan’s arrest for:

Armed robbery while masked

unarmed robbery

According to police, on March 7 they were dispatched to a robbery at the Salem Five Bank, 2171 Main St. During the initial investigation, police learned the suspect demanded cash from tellers.

On Wednesday, March 30, the Salem Five Bank was robbed again. During this investigation, police learned the suspect demanded cash from tellers while claiming to have a firearm.

Tewksbury Police detectives collaborated with law enforcement partners at the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force. That investigation identified Mohan as a suspect.

Mohan was arrested April 4 by police in Hampton NH, with assistance from Tewksbury detectives and agents from the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force. Mohan was charged by Hampton Police in connection with a bank robbery in their community. Mohan was expected to appear in court April 5 in New Hampshire. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office Extradition Coordinator is working on the process of having him transferred to Massachusetts.

Police say Mohan is considered a suspect in other open cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

“The valuable information obtained from the second robbery that occurred at the Salem Five Bank helped lead us to this arrest, and gather information pertaining to several other bank robberies in the area,” Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus said. “I’d like to commend the efforts of the Tewksbury Police officers involved in the investigation and all of the other agencies, including the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, that helped us solve these cases.”