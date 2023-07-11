All welcome: July 23 Conservation Commission tour of Cedar Swamp All-Persons Trail

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Conservation Commission, in partnership with the NH Nature Conservancy, welcomes the public for a free educational tour of one of Manchester’s unique conservation areas. Join us at the Manchester Cedar Swamp All Persons Trail on Sunday July 23 from 10am-12pm.

The Manchester Cedar Swamp is a gem of conservation with some trees that are over 450 years old. The trees include globally rare Atlantic white cedar swamps, black gum, hemlock, and giant rhododendron patches.

The universally accessible Cedar Swamp All Persons Trail includes a spacious parking area, inclusive, informational signage, immersive interpretive points of interest, a non-gendered, family-friendly, ADA-compliant portable restroom, and an audio tour available in both English and Spanish.

Note: The meeting point for the tour is the Cedar Swamp Preserve parking lot on Countryside Drive, Manchester, NH.

Manchester Conservation Commission website