All veterans now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by appointment at Manchester VA

MANCHESTER, NH – Effective immediately, VA Manchester is opening up vaccine appointments to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age. Designated caregivers enrolled in VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers Support may also receive the COVID vaccine with the Veteran for whom they care. (Veteran is required to be present at the vaccination appointment with the enrolled caregiver)

The VA’s Vaccine Team has made attempts to reach all enrolled Veterans who are 65 and older and continues to prioritize veterans who are 65 and older. Appointments will continue to be made based on supply availability.

Enrolled Veterans who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine should contact VA Manchester’s Call Center at 800-892-8384 x 3199 to schedule an appointment. The appointment line is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

As of March 2, VA Manchester Healthcare System has administered vaccination to its workforce and approximately 20 percent of enrolled veterans with a goal of getting the vaccine to every veteran enrolled in VA healthcare who wants it.

After receiving the vaccine, veterans will be monitored for 15 minutes. Enrolled veterans who have their mobile number on file should receive a text message from VA Manchester and can reply to schedule their COVID vaccination appointment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention specifies that due to the differences in formulations of the various COVID vaccines available, any two-dose series must be administered at the same location. By receiving the first dose at VA Manchester, Veterans agree to return to the same location for their second dose for their own safety and to ensure maximal vaccine efficacy.

If you are a Veteran and have not enrolled in VA healthcare now is the perfect time to explore your earned benefits. Learn more: https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/