All play: Parks & Recs announces reopening of playgrounds, basketball courts, soccer mini-pitches

MANCHESTER, NH – All playground structures, basketball courts, soccer mini-pitches and the Derryfield Fit Lot will reopen by next Friday, June 19.

New signage will begin going up next week advising users of safety guidelines. These will include best practices to minimize virus transmission, and a prohibition on use for those with COVID-19 symptoms or those recently in contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

Pulaski Park Courts

The Pulaski Park basketball project is getting a refresh. The construction bid was awarded to Ted Bantis Trucking and Excavating. They were the low bid at $95,816 and the contract extends 45 days after award. They should be done by the end of July at the latest, barring any change orders.

Pools

Swimming pools and the Dupont Splash Pad remain closed at this time, however, Parks & Rec are looking at multiple options on how to provide some cool relief from the summer heat. Announcements will be made via their Facebook page and on the Recreation homepage of the city website as soon as any news, updates or decision are made.

For the most up-to-date status on parks facilities and programming, always visit www.manchesternh.gov/parks<htt p://www.manchesternh.gov/parks >.