‘All Persons’ accessible trail under construction in Manchester: Breaking down barriers to the outdoors

It’s no secret that outdoor recreation is part of what makes the Granite State great. But the reality is that our outdoor spaces are not accessible or welcoming to all. The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire is working to change this reality through the construction of its “All Persons Trail” at the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve, the city’s largest conserved area.

Today, on the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, The Nature Conservancy was joined by supportive community leaders, Manchester citizens, project funders and elected officials to mark the official groundbreaking of the All Persons Trail, which is anticipated to be completed and open to the public in October.

“At The Nature Conservancy we believe equity and diversity are vital to a future where people and nature thrive together. Breaking ground on the Cedar Swamp All Persons Trail is part of our commitment to ensuring that New Hampshire’s conservation lands are welcoming and accessible for all who seek connection with our natural world, with each other and with themselves,” said Mark Zankel, State Director of The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire during Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

When finished, the trail will wind through the preserve’s unique and diverse habitats, showcasing mystical green wetlands, showy giant rhododendrons and funky rock formations formed during the retreating Ice Age. The trail’s design includes a flat, even surface for easy walking and unrestricted movement of assistance-providing devices like wheelchairs and strollers. Periodic benches will dot its length for frequent rest stops.

Visitors will also be treated to informative panels that highlight the sights, sounds and smells of the preserve, as well as an app-based audio tour that will be offered in both English and Spanish. A new stop on the City’s bus route will provide much-needed transportation to and from the preserve, located in the Hackett Hill area of Manchester.

Manchester resident Kim Thibeault, a nature lover who also happens to have vision impairment, said she’s looking forward to having a safe and accessible place nearby where she can visit with her family and friends.

“Knowing that this trail will be close by and accessible is going to improve my quality life in Manchester tremendously. Not only is this location accessible but knowing that it was built through partnerships with individuals within the disability community makes me feel like it really is a place for me,” Thibeault said.

Among the community groups present at the breaking ground event were the Disability Rights Center – New Hampshire and the NAACP of Greater Manchester. Both groups are two of many who The Nature Conservancy has consulted with about the construction of the new trail.

“As we celebrate the ADA and its transformative impact upon the daily lives of people with disabilities, it is also a time to reflect upon how we can build upon this landmark civil rights law and its vision of inclusion and equality. Architectural barriers too often prohibit people with disabilities from accessing their community but the All Persons Trail demonstrates what is possible when inclusion and equality are at the heart of design,” said, Stephanie Patrick, Executive Director, Disability Rights Center – New Hampshire.