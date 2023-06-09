All-online New England Aeronautical Institute to open in New Hampshire

CONCORD, NH — A new online higher education institution has been approved in the Granite State, which will offer its first term this fall for individuals seeking a Bachelor of Science in Aviation degree.

Specializing in flight operations and managerial aspects of the aviation industry, New Hampshire legislators recently authorized the New England Aeronautical Institute to grant degrees – an exciting initiative that will help address the future needs of aeronautics. The first day of classes are set to begin on October 9.

Frank Edelblut, education commissioner, said NEAI will fill a void in New Hampshire by offering flight operations training and academics to expand and enhance professional careers in aviation. “We are excited to welcome NEAI to the list of exceptional colleges operating in New Hampshire and providing even more academic and career possibilities for our students,” added Edelblut.

“There is a great need for highly skilled aviation professionals in the industry,” echoed George Antoniadis, chairman of the Board of Directors for NEAI and founder of PlaneSense, Inc., one of the country’s leading fractional aircraft programs headquartered in Portsmouth. “The Bachelor of Science in Aviation at NEAI is designed to prepare and differentiate individuals for entry-level careers in aviation by providing them with essential skills and knowledge necessary for success. The program is also ideal for current aviation professionals who want to expand their roles but lack academic credentials.”

Alexandros Tsaktanis, Chief Financial Officer at NEAI and Managing Director of Global Aviation SA, said, “NEAI creates an affordable, high quality, flexible and forward-thinking institution focusing on learners’ needs to serve aviation not only in New Hampshire, but around the world in a dynamically growing globalized industry environment.”

More information about the New England Aeronautical Institute, a fully online aviation school, may be found here.