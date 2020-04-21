Alexander J. Hewitt, 71: Neighborhood watch volunteer and animal lover, cherished by family and friends

MANCHESTER, NH — Alexander (Alex) Joseph Hewitt, 71, of Manchester, passed away at his home on April 18, 2020.

Born in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada, he was son of the late Arthur and Alice (Purcell) Hewitt. He shared 49 years of marriage with his wife, Patricia (Streeter) Hewitt, with whom he had two children, Stephanie and Statia.

Alex was raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He moved to the United States in 1972 and served four years in the United States Army. He later graduated from Daniel Webster College with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. Alex had a successful career as a software engineer, most notably for Digital Equipment Corporation.

Alex volunteered for Greyhound Placement services for many years. He was also an active member of Rimmon Heights neighborhood group. He spent many hours helping people and animals in his community. He has had many rescue pets and most recently loved his cat, Prince. In addition to volunteering, he was an avid reader and student of anything that interested him.

Alex always said that his wife, Pat, was the best thing that ever happened to him and that he was lucky that he had her. He enjoyed traveling, volunteering, and going on long walks with her. He had many great friends and good times. He was particularly proud of his daughters and loved his grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time with family, especially his sister Heather with whom he was very close.

Alex leaves behind his wife, Patricia Hewitt of Manchester; his daughters, Stephanie Hewitt and her husband Fernando Ferrucci of Manchester, NH, and Statia Nichols and her husband Brian of Allenstown, NH; his sister, Heather Carter and her husband Allister of Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada; his grandchildren, Quynne Flegenheimer, Phoebe and Hendric Nichols; his in-laws, Dana and Lee Streeter and Dennis and Linda Streeter. His nieces, Melanie Carter Northcutt and Angela Carter, and his nephews, Jason and Jonathan Carter, Chris Storti, as well as many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Click here to sign a virtual guest book and leave condolences for the family.