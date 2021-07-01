Alex Walker welcomed as new Catholic Medical Center CEO

MANCHESTER, NH — Long-time Catholic Medical Center executive Alex Walker assumed the role of CMC president and chief executive officer Thursday following Dr. Joseph Pepe’s retirement. Walker was most recently executive vice president and chief operating officer of CMC.

“CMC and its dedicated employees have built a legacy of excellence which only grew under Dr. Pepe’s leadership. I am humbled by the confidence CMC’s Board of Trustees has placed in me to guide this organization into its next era,” said Walker.

CMC employees, donors, and members of the community gathered in a retirement celebration last week and paid tribute to Dr. Pepe, who joined CMC as a primary care physician in the summer of 1990. He was named CEO in 2012. A retrospective of his career can be viewed here.

In his honor, CMC has established the Dr. Joseph Pepe Fund for Staff Support and Professional Development. As of his retirement, more than $90,000 had already been donated to the fund, which will help CMC employees in professional growth endeavors. “Dr. Pepe was—and always will be—proud of CMC’s mission and the men and women who live it every day,” said Walker. “Through this fund, he will continue to support them.”

Walker joined CMC as general counsel in 2012. He was previously president of Devine Millimet, a Manchester law firm and served in the United States Marine Corps. The Walker family resides in Manchester.