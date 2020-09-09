Alex Walker to succeed Joseph Pepe as CMC President & CEO following planned 2021 exit

MANCHESTER, NH — After 30 years of loyal and dedicated service to Catholic Medical Center, including the last nine years as President & CEO, Dr. Joseph Pepe has recently notified the CMC Board of Trustees that he will not extend his contract when it ends in June, 2021. He will retire to spend more time with his family and especially his wife Anne-Marie, who is battling a serious illness.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and support are with Dr. Pepe and Anne-Marie,” said John Cronin, President of CMC’s Board of Trustees. “Dr. Pepe’s leadership of CMC has been nothing short of extraordinary. He is the heart and soul of this organization and a beloved and respected figure in our community. His achievements have been transformational for CMC, enhancing our mission of health, healing and hope, and laying the groundwork for future success.”

Dr. Pepe remains fully engaged in leading the day-to-day operations of CMC and its parent organization, GraniteOne Health, and will continue to do so over the coming months. His early notice allows CMC to carry out its succession plan.

Succeeding Dr. Pepe as President and CEO will be Alex Walker, CMC’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Strong organizations recognize the importance of succession planning, a process CMC’s administration and Trustees have diligently pursued over the last several years,” said Cronin. “That’s why it should come as no surprise that the Board’s choice to succeed Dr. Pepe is the person who has worked side-by-side with him over the last 8 years—Alex Walker. Alex is a well-known leader in the CMC and the greater Manchester community. He has been instrumental in shaping the strategic growth of CMC over the last several years, and we are delighted that he has agreed to step into this new role when Dr. Pepe retires.”

“CMC is a special place, and our success rests with the thousands of dedicated professionals across the CMC community who come to work every day in service to our mission,” said Walker. “I am honored the Trustees have placed their confidence in me, and recognize these are big shoes to fill. I will work to carry forward the values and leadership instilled in this organization by my friend and mentor, Dr. Pepe.”

“We have been fortunate to have a man of Dr. Pepe’s caliber leading this organization, ensuring its Catholic identity and shepherding Christ’s healing ministry in the community,” said the Most Reverend Peter Libasci, Bishop of Manchester. “I know and have worked closely with Alex Walker over the years, and I am very confident he is just the right person to succeed Dr. Pepe and uphold and strengthen CMC’s mission.”

