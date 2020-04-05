Alert issued for person wanted in connection with Dearborn Street explosion

MANCHESTER, NH — Police have named a suspect in connection with an early-morning fire on Dearborn Street through a NH State Police BOLO or “Be On the Lookout” order. [Listen to the BOLO above.]

Meanwhile, Manchester Police and the state bomb squad assisted the Manchester Fire Marshal’s office in sifting through piles of debris left at the scene of the fire at 37 Dearborn St.

In the audio recording above the person police are pursuing in connection was identified as Carl Manning, which included an “officer safety bulletin” warning that he is considered dangerous and may have used an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in connection with the explosion and fire that gutted a garage and heavily damaged the home on Dearborn Street.

Preliminary investigation indicated the person who may have been targeted “is out of state.”

The bolo earlier this morning provided information that Carl Manning’s last known address was a homeless shelter in Methuen, Mass.