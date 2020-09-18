Alene Candles to Honor Milford Leaders Helping Their Community During Coronavirus Pandemic

Milford, N.H. – During the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Milford community have risen to the occasion in countless ways to help their friends, families and neighbors. Alene Candles is honoring those who have met the current moment with its Milford Luminaries program, now in its second year. With the public’s help, Alene Candles will recognize four outstanding individuals for going above and beyond for the Milford community during this time of crisis. Alene Candles will also help lift community organizations by donating $4,000 to area nonprofits, with each program recipient choosing where to direct a $1,000 donation. Nominations are due by October 16, 2020 and can be submitted at www.alene.com/ milfordluminaries.

“The coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives in so many ways, but it has not changed how we support and depend on one another,” said Rod Harl, President and CEO of Alene Candles. “The pandemic continues to have a tremendous impact on our economy, schools and every facet of life, but we have seen countless examples of ordinary citizens and small businesses meeting the moment to help over the past six months. Whether it is a group raising funds for a food bank, organizing a neighborhood to help care for older neighbors, or sewing masks for residents and first responders, these are the everyday heroes we want to recognize and honor.”

Friends, colleagues, or family members can nominate deserving individuals whose efforts directly impact the town or people of Milford. Nominators will be asked to share specific information about the nominee’s contributions to the community. Recipients will be selected based on their contributions to the Milford community during these extraordinary times.

In 2019, the program’s inaugural year, the Milford Luminaries recognized four outstanding individuals for their contributions to making Milford a wonderful place to live and work. Alene Candles made $1,000 donations to: Beaver Brook Association on behalf of Celeste Philbrick Barr; Opportunity Networks on behalf of Rocky Morelli; the Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley on behalf of Alan Woolfson; and SHARE Outreach on behalf of Frank Xydias, M.Ed.

Alene Candles knows first-hand how the community has come together to support each other during these unprecedented times. As businesses and organizations shut down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 earlier this year, Alene Candles transformed its Milford, New Hampshire, and New Albany, Ohio production facilities to assemble 60,000 face shields, helping with the critical personal protective equipment shortage across the country. Alene Candles donated the face shields to more than 200 community organizations free of charge. Nearly 40 Alene team members volunteered their time to assemble the face shields, as the nearly 400 associates in New Hampshire and Ohio continued to receive paychecks while candlemaking operations were closed.

“This extraordinary time has reminded us of the many people who prioritize others and give back to their communities,” Harl said. “We look forward to recognizing these deserving individuals and the organizations they care so much about.”

For more information about Milford Luminaries, or to submit a nomination, visit www.alene.com/ milfordluminaries. For more information about Alene Candles, visit www.alene.com.