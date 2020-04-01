Alene Candle shifts to face masks, seeks materials donations

MILFORD, NH — Another local company assisting in the effort to pivot production to face shields is Alene Candles, which in normal times, is a full-service contract and private-label candle manufacturer. According to a press release, the company has transitioned its Milford-based production facility so it can assemble 10,000 face shields. Once completed, the face shields will be donated to first responders and healthcare facilities in New Hampshire and Maine, according to the release.

⇒ RELATED STORY: Sports equipment manufacturer releases face shield design so others can pivot to medical supply

“Our team could not sit by while doctors, nurses and first responders do everything they can to combat the coronavirus pandemic, all without enough personal protective equipment to keep them safe,” said Rod Harl, President and CEO of Alene Candles.

According to a press release, the company has transitioned its Milford-based production facility so it can assemble 10,000 face shields. Once completed, the face shields will be donated to first responders and healthcare facilities in New Hampshire and Maine.

He added that many workers have stepped up to make this effort possible – from the supply chain team working nonstop to secure the scarce materials needed to produce face shields, to operations and engineering teams creating a production plan and candlemakers who are mastering the new assembly procedures to create the shields.

“This is truly a team effort to give back to our community,” Harl said.

That team includes 20 employees, which allows the company to assemble the shields quickly while practicing social distancing.

The company may bring more team members back to the facility if it continues to ramp-up production, the release said.

In addition to Biddeford, Maine, EMS, Alene plans to donate face shields to first responders in Milford and neighboring communities and hospital groups in Concord and Nashua. The company is also listed as a face shield provider by the state of New Hampshire and anticipates receiving additional requests, according to the release.

Alene is also attempting to procure more of the scarce material needed to create additional face shields beyond the initial donation of 10,000. Any additional shields will be sold at cost to first responders and healthcare facilities, according to the press release. Anyone with access to clear PETG plastic and 1-inch- or 1.5-inch-wide elastic band material email Alene at faceshields@alene.com.