Aldermen shoot down proposed Bronstein parking proposal

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) voted down a proposed change that would modify parking availability around Bronstein Park.

The proposed change restricted parking near the park along Union Street, Amherst Street and Beech Street to residential parking only and two-hour parking only near the park along Hanover Street. In the previous version of the ordinance, residential parking permits would only be needed when nearby Central High School is session. A proposed permanent change would expand that requirement to whenever there was a school-sanctioned activity, also allowing Central students to park in the area during the school year with permission of the school.

Since June 6, no parking has been allowed from dawn to dusk in the area according to city officials.

Tom Puskarich, owner of the Restoration Café near the intersection of Hanover and Union Streets, voiced frustration over the parking situation in the area.

“I’ve had a front row seat to Bronstein Park this entire time – it’s right out my front window. And what’s being proposed is a jackhammer solution for a flyswatter problem and has left businesses in this mixed-used neighborhood out of the conversation,” he said on Tuesday afternoon prior to the meetings.

Ward 12 Alderman Erin George-Kelly told the BMA Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic that several people had contacted her with concerns for employees in the area who needed to park vehicles overnight. Residents in the area also contacted her regarding concerns over the changes.

Alderman At-Large June Trisiciani also voiced concerns with how the matter was approached, also noting that two-hour parking was not sufficient for employees in the area who had shifts longer than two hours and could not find other nearby parking.

“I think we went in with a sledgehammer rather than address the challenge of three of four people living in their cars,” said Trisciani. “Rather than try to solve that situation, we went in and created this whole beehive with businesses in the area and with the residents in the area.”

While there were concerns from Ward 10 Alderman Bill Barry that without some action, concerns from nearby residents that initially spurred the change would return. However, it did not appear that there was support on the committee for the changes made specifically, and in general there was opposition where there was not neutrality.

“I’m not sure what this accomplishes, but I agree with Alderman Trisciani that in this case, the cure is almost worse than the disease,” said Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart.

The committee unanimously voted not to recommend the proposal, with the full BMA killing the proposal later in the evening.